Defenseman Leitner Inks Deal with Norfolk

August 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release









Defenseman Nick Leitner with the Knoxville Ice Bears

(Norfolk Admirals) Defenseman Nick Leitner with the Knoxville Ice Bears(Norfolk Admirals)

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday that defenseman Nick Leitner has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Leitner, 24, becomes the sixth defenseman to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season.

The Bemidji, MN product played his 2021-22 season with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). In his rookie season, Leitner played in 12 games with four points (1g, 3a), while playing in three playoff games with the Ice Bears. He was coached by current Admirals assistant coach Jeff Carr during the season.

Leitner would play two years of college hockey for his hometown team, Bemidji State University. He scored his first goal as a Beaver on October 12, 2019 against St. Cloud State University.

Prior to his two-year collegiate career, the 6-foot 195-pound defenseman excelled in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for three seasons. Leitner played in 86 career games with the Des Moines Buccaneers and was an assistant captain during the 2017-18 season. The next year, he was team captain of the Green Bay Gamblers and posted 24 points (5g, 19a) in 59 games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.