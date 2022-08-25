Mavericks Sign Forward Austin Alger

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Austin Alger.

A Canisius graduate, Alger will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. Alger suited up for Canisius from 2018-22. During his time with the Golden Griffins, he recorded 77 points on 31 goals and 46 assists in 121 games played. In his senior season, Alger recorded 21 points on 10 goals and 11 assists in 33 games played as an alternate captain. Alger made his professional debut in the ECHL last season, scoring a goal in five games played for the Idaho Steelheads.

"Austin has a slick stick, intelligent forward with a scoring touch," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "he's an honest player and we are excited to get his pro career underway with him."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

