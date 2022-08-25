Icemen Add Veteran Defenseman Garret Cockerill
August 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Garret Cockerill for the 2022-2023 season.
Cockerill, 28, returns for a second stint in Jacksonville after recording 23 points (4g, 19a) in 41 games played last season with the Reading Royals. Cockerill initially played for the Icemen during the 2018-2019 season collecting 14 points in 40 games. The 6-0, 210-pound defenseman has totaled 111 points (23g, 88a) in 226 career ECHL games split between the Icemen, Reading Royals, Tulsa Oilers and Kalamazoo Wings.
Cockerill has also registered 19 points in 56 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters from 2017-2019. Prior to his professional career, the Brighton, Michigan resident played four seasons at Northeastern University where he totaled 84 points (19g, 65a) from 2014-2018, while winning a Hockey East championship in 2016.
The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:
Goaltender
Charles Williams
Defensemen
Garret Cockerill
Victor Hadfield
Bo Hanson
Brandon Fortunato
Brendan Less
Jacob Panetta
Tim Theocharidis
Forwards
Jake Hamacher
Brendan Harris
Luke Keenan
Luke Lynch
Matt Salhany
Sam Sternschien
Mike Szmatula
The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
