Gladiators Announce New NHL Affiliation with Arizona Coyotes

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators and Team President Jerry James announced on Thursday that the team has entered a new affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes and the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners for the 2022-23 season. The Gladiators were previously affiliated with the Ottawa Senators in the NHL and the Belleville Senators in the AHL during the 2021-22 season.

"We're incredibly excited to be partnering with the Arizona Coyotes and the Tucson Roadrunners as our NHL and AHL affiliates," said James. "The Coyotes organization has done a phenomenal job developing young players, and we're thrilled to be a part of that pipeline."

This will be the second time the Gladiators franchise has been an affiliate with the Coyotes, as the clubs previously had a partnership from 2011-15.

"We are very pleased to once again partner with the Atlanta Gladiators as our new ECHL affiliate," said Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong. "The Gladiators are a first-class organization with a loyal and passionate fan base. We look forward to working with Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle this season."

"I'm excited to work with Arizona," said Head Coach Jeff Pyle. "They have a lot of good young talent, great people to work with, and they will be an exciting team to watch. We look forward to working with their prospects and creating opportunities for them to develop."

The Coyotes and Roadrunners had previously been affiliated with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush since 2019.

The Coyotes franchise is entering its 26th season in the NHL and will be lead by Head Coach André Tourigny. The organization first began play in 1996 as the Phoenix Coyotes and rebranded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2014. The Coyotes compete in the NHL's Pacific Division and open the 2022-23 regular season on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 17.

Tucson begins its seventh season in the AHL with Head Coach Steve Potvin at the helm. The Roadrunners begin their 2022-23 regular season slate with a road matchup with the Henderson Silver Knights on Oct. 14.

