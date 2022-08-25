Mavericks Sign Forward Geoff Kitt

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Geoff Kitt.

Kitt, a 25-year-old forward from Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Canada will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. Kitt recently graduated from Mercyhurst University, where he played from 2018-22. During his time with the Lakers, he recorded 30 points on 11 goals and 19 assists in 123 games played. In his senior season as the captain, Kitt recorded 12 points on three goals and nine assists in 35 games played. He will look to continue that success in his professional debut with the Mavericks.

"Kitt has been a mainstay at Mercyhurst as a big framed power forward that plays a complete game," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "Defensively, he is a very sound and his compete level is off the charts. He is a high character player that has been a leader at every level in juniors and college. We fell that Kitt will develop at the pro level and be very successful in KC."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

