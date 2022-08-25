Everblades Agree to Terms with Defenseman Cole Moberg

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced today they have agreed to terms with defenseman Cole Moberg for the 2022-23 season.

Moberg, 21, joins the Blades after spending the 2021-22 season with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League and the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears collectively tallying six goals and 15 assists in 52 games. Prior to joining the Barracuda, Moberg spent the 2020-21 season with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, registering one goal and four assists in 22 games.

Before turning professional, the North Vancouver, British Columbia native played with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League from 2017 to 2020, where Moberg notched 29 goals and 60 assists in 187 games with the Cougars. In addition, he served as an alternate captain for the 2019-20 season. Moberg was drafted 194th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner, the Everblades 25th Anniversary home opener is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

