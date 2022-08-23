K-Wings Re-Sign Defenseman Justin Murray

August 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the re-signing of defenseman Justin Murray.

Murray, 24, enters his third professional season after a strong 2021-22 campaign patrolling the blue line for the K-Wings. Last season, Murray finished No. 8 in team scoring (6G, 25A, 31 PTS, 71 PIM) and took home the K-Wings Defenseman of the Year award.

"Bringing back Justin Murray was a top priority for us this season," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He played in all situations for us, and as a third year pro, we expect him to pick up right where he left off."

The 6-foot, 185-pound, D-Man spent his rookie season (2019-20) with the Worcester Railers, while on an American Hockey League contract with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

A native of London, Ontario, Murray amassed 10 points (2G, 8A) and 84 penalty minutes in 59 games as a rookie, and compiled 108 points (23G, 85A) and 291 penalty minutes in 260 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games, most of which were spent with the Barrie Colts.

"I'm really looking forward to starting the season and building on last year as a team." Murray said. "It's a great fanbase in Kalamazoo, and I can't wait to be back in Wings Event Center again."

Stay tuned to future releases and social media announcements, as the K-Wings continue filling their roster up until the start of Training Camp on Oct. 7.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.