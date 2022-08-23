Steven Oleksy Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Steven Oleksy on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Oleksy, 36, was acquired by the Solar Bears on Jan. 28 in a trade with the Toledo Walleye and posted seven points (1g-6a) in 28 games with Orlando; he finished the year with 15 points (3g-12a) in 44 combined games.

The veteran blueliner has 68 points (13g-55a) in 187 career ECHL games with Orlando, Toledo, Idaho and Las Vegas. The 6-foot, 195-pound Oleksy has spent the bulk of his career in the American Hockey League with Toronto, San Diego, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hershey, Bridgeport and Lake Erie, where he recorded 114 points (22g-92a) in 411 games. In addition, Oleksy brings NHL experience to the Solar Bears roster, having skated in 73 career games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals, where he collected 20 points (3g-17a) in 73 games, and was a "Black Ace" with the Penguins during their Stanley Cup championship in 2016.

Oleksy's pro experience also includes a stint in Austria along with the Port Huron Ice Hawks of the now-defunct International Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, the Chesterfield Township, Michigan native played three seasons of college hockey for Lake Superior State University, where he tallied 20 points (3g-17a) in 113 games for the Lakers program.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Ross Olsson

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Steven Oleksy

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

