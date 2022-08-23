Admirals Bring Aboard Masson for Upcoming Season

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday that forward Zac Masson has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Masson, 26, is the second player to sign with Norfolk after spending the 2021-22 campaign overseas (Ryan Foss signed on August 16).

The 2022-23 season marks the first professional campaign in the United States for the Newmarket, ONT native. Masson played with Neuilly-sur-Marne in France2 last season. In 26 games with Les Bisons, he was tenth on the team in points (15) and also led the club in penalty minutes (67). He spent the season playing alongside Admirals forward, Ryan Foss.

Before spending the season in France, Masson played four years at the University of Alaska-Anchorage (NCAA). He suited up in 82 career games with the Sea Wolves and was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team for three of his four seasons.

Masson played three seasons with the Langley Rivermen in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). He posted at least 18 points in each of his seasons with the Rivermen, including 54 during the 2016-17 campaign which was fourth on the team.

