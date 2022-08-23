Rush Trade Rights to Alec Butcher to Reading

Rapid City Rush forward Alec Butcher

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Tuesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that the rights to forward Alec Butcher have been traded to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Butcher appeared in 69 games for the Rush during the 2021-22 season and recorded 23 goals and 30 assists. The 28-year-old native of Anchorage, Alaska had previously spent two seasons with the Wheeling Nailers, where he combined for 27 goals and 25 assists in 89 games. In 11 playoff games for the Rush, he recorded one goal and four assists.

