Thunder Signs Defenseman Hamilton

August 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signing of defenseman Jake Hamilton for the 2022-23 season.

Hamilton, 26, comes to Wichita after spending the past season with the Adirondack Thunder. In 33 games, he tallied six points (3g, 3a). Last year, he signed with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Peoria Rivermen, but was loaned to the Thunder last November.

"It's exciting to be coming to Wichita for the coming season," commented Hamilton. "I want to help create a winning culture by competing the right way. I feel Coach Ramsay is a true players coach and is making the right moves for us to succeed. This town and these fans deserve winning hockey. We will do whatever it takes to give them that. I'm looking forward to meeting all the guys and getting to work in order to help us make the playoffs."

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound blueliner didn't play in 2020-21. He turned pro in 2018-19, appearing in 44 games for the Rivermen. Hamilton had his best season statistically, recording 16 points (4g, 12a). In 2019-20, he started the year with Peoria before being loaned to both the Jacksonville Icemen and Kansas City Mavericks.

Prior to turning pro, the O'Fallon, Missouri native played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. In 54 games, Hamilton finished with eight points (4g, 4a) for the Yellow Jackets.

Hamilton is the 14th player announced for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more player announcements.

Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen. Stay tuned to our social media channels to see when individual tickets will go on sale.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are on sale now. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.