Mavericks Sign Defenseman Josh Elmes

August 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed defenseman Josh Elmes.

Former Rapid City Rush defenseman Josh Elmes will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. Elmes, from Brandon, Manitoba, Canada appeared in 185 games in the ECHL between Rapid City and Fort Wayne from 2017-20. During that time, he recorded 42 points on six goals and 36 assists. In the 2018-19 season with the Rush, he recorded a 19 point season on five goals and 14 assists. Most recently, Elmes recorded 21 points on four goals and 17 assists in 15 games played for the Boissevain Border Kings in the THHL.

"The ultimate teammate, full of character, toughness and competes night in night out," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He will be a great presence on the ice, in the room and in the community."

"Josh is the ultimate teammate," said Mavericks Assistant Coach, Riley Weselowski. "He has a very high compete level and takes extreme pride in the defensive side of the game. He is someone who will stand up for his teammates when it is needed, and everything he does, he does for the betterment of our group. I played with Josh when he was a rookie in the ECHL and I think Mavericks fans are going to really appreciate having him on our side this season."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

