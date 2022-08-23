Mavericks Sign Forward Garrett Klee

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Garrett Klee.

Klee, a 24-year-old forward from Morrison, Colorado will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. Klee appeared in three games for the Mavericks last season, making his ECHL debut, where he recorded an assist. Before he stepped on the ice with the Mavericks, Klee played for Northern Michigan University from 2018-22. During his time with the Wildcats, he recorded 22 points on 10 goals and 12 assists in 134 games played.

"Klee is an elite level skater and a 200 foot forward," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He plays the game the right way and takes pride in the penalty kill and defensive zone. We are excited to see what he can bring in his rookie campaign."

"Garrett joined us for a three game set in Rapid City at the end of season last year and really impressed us with his ability to skate and pressure pucks," said Mavericks Assistant Coach, Riley Weselowski. "He is fresh off a very successful four year college career at Northern Michigan University and is hungry to show that he can be an effective ECHL player. He is someone who can play throughout the line up and who takes pride in his ability to kill off penalties."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

