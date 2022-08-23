Americans Make a Big Splash with the Signing of Top-Notch Defenseman
August 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed veteran defenseman, Colton Saucerman to a contract for the 2022-2023 season.
Colton Saucerman joins the Americans after playing the last two seasons in Europe (Austria and Slovakia).
The 5-foot-9 and 200-pound blueliner turned 30-years old this past May. He averaged just over 27 points per season the last two years in Europe.
The Colorado Springs, Colorado native turned professional in 2015, playing in four games for the South Carolina Stingrays. In addition to South Carolina, he has played with both Manchester and Idaho in the ECHL.
"I am so excited to be coming to North Texas," noted new Americans defenseman Colton Saucerman. "This organization has a history of winning and my goal is to help contribute to that tradition."
He has played for five different American Hockey League teams over his seven years of pro hockey. He appeared in 24 games with the Utica Comets in 2018-2019, which is the most in a season with any of his AHL stops.
The Americans open their 14th training camp this October. The home opener is on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder. Allen Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW!
