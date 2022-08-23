Steelheads Sign ECHL Forwards Jade Miller, Ty Pelton-Byce

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with forwards Jade Miller and Ty Pelton-Byce on Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Miller, 27, played all 72 games for the South Carolina Stingrays last season, boasting 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points with two shorthanded goals and 78 penalty minutes. The Minto, N.D. native spent two seasons with the Stingrays after making his professional debut on Dec. 27, 2020 against Greenville and recorded 34 points (13g, 21a) in 99 games with 92 penalty minutes. Miller was a member of the 2021 Kelly Cup Final run for the Stingrays and scored his first professional goal on Mar. 5, 2021 against Jacksonville.

The 5-foot-10 forward played four collegiate seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2016-17 through 2019-20 prior to his professional debut, totaling 34 points (9g, 25a) through 127 games with a plus-28 rating. Miller was a member of Minnesota-Duluth's back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019 while earning a career-best 13 points (3g, 10a) in the 2017-18 season.

Pelton-Byce, 25, split his first full professional season between the Manitoba Moose (AHL) and Newfoundland Growlers in 2021-22, combining for four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 31 games with nine points (3g, 6a) in 17 ECHL games. The Madison, Wisc. native earned two assists in his ECHL debut with the Growlers on Oct. 21, 2021 against Trois-Rivieres, and he earned his second call-up to AHL Manitoba in December, where he spent the rest of the season. Pelton-Byce made his professional debut with AHL Manitoba on Apr. 24, 2021 against Stockton and owns four points (2g, 2a) in 25 career AHL games.

The 6-foot-2 forward split his collegiate career between Harvard University from 2016-18 and the University of Wisconsin from 2019-21, tallying 88 points (32g, 56a) through 122 combined games with a plus-12 rating. In his senior season with Wisconsin, Pelton-Byce served as an assistant captain and earned a B1G Honorable Mention with a career-best 31 points (12g, 19a) while helping the Badgers to the B1G Regular Season Championship. He was also a member of the 2016 ECAC Championship team with Harvard as a freshman.

Miller and Pelton-Byce join a growing forward core and mark the 13th and 14th players announced for the 2022-23 campaign. They will join returning forwards Jack Becker, Colton Kehler, Willie Knierim, Justin Misiak, Jordan Timmons, A.J. White and Zach Walker, defensemen Darren Brady, Matt Stief and Cory Thomas and newcomers Cody Haiskanen & Michael Pastujov.

Announcements regarding future signings will be made at a later date.

