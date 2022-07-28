K-Wings Re-Sign All-Star Brenden Miller

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced the signing of defenseman Brenden Miller on Thursday.

MIller, 28, rejoins Kalamazoo for his eighth professional season after being loaned to the Iowa Wild (AHL) for the second-half of the 2021/22 season. Prior to the loan, Miller notched five goals, 15 assists and earned a plus-nine mark with 60 penalty minutes through 21 games for the K-Wings.

"It's a great city with hockey hungry fans," Miller said. "I've enjoyed my time here, and I can't wait to get back."

The Orangeville, Ontario native also earned a 2021 ECHL All-Star game selection for his first-half efforts before the 33 games played with the Wild. Miller scored one goal, three assists and was a plus-nine with 23 penalty minutes during his time with Iowa.

"Brenden is a Top-5 defensemen in the ECHL," said Nick Bootland, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "He's a minute muncher and is as old school as they come. He blocks shots, plays hard every night and is a top pro for our young players to follow."

The 6-foot 1-inch D-Man had ten points (two goals, eight assists) and 55 penalty minutes in 41 games for Jacksonville in 2020-21, after tying a career-high of 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) in 59 games the previous season for the Brampton Beasts.

Miller spent all of 2017-18 overseas with Kazakhstan, prior to splitting time in 2018-19 in Europe and the ECHL (Slovakia, Sweden, Florida and Manchester).

Kalamazoo will continue filling out the roster leading up to training camp, which is scheduled to start October 7. The K-Wings open the 2022-23 season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.

