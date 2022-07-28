Americans Announce Preseason Game

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans announced today the club will play their only preseason game on Wednesday, October 12th at 8:00 pm against the Tulsa Oilers, at CUTX Event Center Community Rink.

Tickets will only be available on the night of the game. $10 dollar entry fee for all full and half season ticket holders. General public tickets are $15 dollars, and as always, parking is FREE.

This will be the Americans first game under new Head Coach Chad Costello. Don't miss this historic night.

"It will be a great opportunity for our fans to get a look at our roster for the coming year," said Coach Costello. "It's very important that our guys get that game action before we start the regular season."

Season Tickets for the 2022-2023 regular season are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000. The home opener is on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder.

