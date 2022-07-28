Dan Watson Returns as Walleye Head Coach

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye on Thursday announced Dan Watson has signed a five-year contract to remain head coach of the hockey club.

"I'm excited to stay in Toledo and continue to grow as a coach," says Watson. "We want to continue to put a competitive product on the ice and compete for championships year in and year out. Go Walleye!"

Watson returns for his sixth season as head coach after leading the Walleye to another trip to the Kelly Cup Finals, losing to Florida four games to one. In 2019, he guided the Walleye to its first ever Finals appearance, falling to Newfoundland four games to two. With no playoffs in 2020 and the Walleye not competing in 2021, he has led Toledo to back-to-back finals appearances.

Toledo Walleye general manager Neil Neukam is pleased to have Watson back. "On behalf of the Walleye organization, we are beyond excited to extend our relationship with Dan for another five years," Neukam said. "The teams he has been able to construct are a testament to him as a student of the game and also being a great teacher. We look forward continuing to work with Dan and his staff in bringing the Kelly Cup to Toledo."

In five seasons as head coach, Watson has compiled a regular season record of 227-93-11-27 and capturing the 2017 and 2022 Brabham Cups for best regular season record in the ECHL. His 227 regular season wins are the most for any Walleye head coach and are the second most in Toledo ECHL history (Nick Vitucci, 289). Watson has compiled a 42-29 all-time playoff record. He was named head coach for the ECHL All-Star Game in 2017 and in 2022. For Watson, this will be his fifteenth season in Toledo, after finishing his playing career with the Toledo Storm during the 2006-07 season and serving as assistant coach for seven seasons with the Walleye.

