Mavericks Announce New Affiliation with the Seattle Kraken

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Kansas City Mavericks Owner, Lamar Hunt Jr. announced today that the Mavericks have entered into a new multi-year affiliation agreement with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. The Mavericks will serve as the ECHL affiliate for the Kraken and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, starting in the 2022-23 season.

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m". at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

