Oilers to Play Allen in Preseason Contest

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, will play their long-time rival, the Allen Americans, in a preseason contest, scheduled for Wednesday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Community Rink.

Tickets for the game MUST be purchased at the CUTX Community Rink the night of puck drop. The CUTX Community Rink is the practice facility for the Americans, attached to their main venue, the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Fans can't purchase tickets through the Americans office ahead of time, but fans can call their ticket office (972) 912-1000 with further questions.

