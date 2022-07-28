California Native Lawton Courtnall Returns to South Carolina

July 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Lawton Courtnall for the 2022-23 season.

"Lawton is one of the best skaters in the league," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He played in every situation for us and was a great teammate. He still has another gear that no one has seen yet, and when he gets there, he will be scary."

In 68 games during the 2021-22 season, Courtnall racked up 28 points on 13 goals and 15 assists. The native of Westlake Village, CA burst onto the scene by scoring two goals in his Stingrays debut to help the team win 4-2 on opening night.

Now entering his third season of professional hockey, the 6-foot-0, 210-pound left-handed forward has suited up for 122 career games and recorded 41 points on 21 goals and 20 assists from 2020-22 splitting time between the Wheeling Nailers and the Stingrays.

"The main reason I wanted to come back to the Stingrays is I felt there was unfinished business," said Courtnall. "The staff has done a great job this off-season finding new talent that will complement the core group of guys that are returning. My goal is to bring a Kelly Cup back to the city of Charleston."

Prior to turning pro in 2020, Courtnall spent four seasons at Western Michigan University. Courtnall appeared in 138 games with the Broncos from 2016-20, accumulating 36 points on 17 goals and 19 assists.

Courtnall's father, Russ, played 15 seasons in the NHL and played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota North Stars, Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings. His sister, Ally, won a National Championship at UCLA in soccer. In addition, his other sister, Brooklyn, is on Team Canada's U-20 team that qualified for the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup that begins next month.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.