Everblades Bring Back Forward Michael Neville

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Michael Neville for the 2022-23 season.

Neville, 29, heads into his fifth season with the Blades. During the 2021-22 season, Neville totaled four goals and 13 assists in 40 games. While in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, Neville tallied two assists in nine contests.

The Woodbridge, Ontario native solidified his name with the Blades during the 2018-19 season, during which he played 53 games. Neville tallied career highs with 11 goals and 24 assists in 53 games during that regular season. In addition, he secured three points in 16 games during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Neville tallied five goals and 10 assists in 31 games in 2019-20, and one goal and three assists in 32 games in 2020-21.

Before going pro, Neville played collegiately at Michigan Tech from 2013-17. He earned the team's Rick Yeo Unsung Hero Award in his sophomore and junior seasons. For his junior season, Neville served as an alternate captain for the Huskies. In addition, he was appointed to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) All-Academic Team at the conclusion of the season. During his tenure with the Huskies, Neville finished with 15 goals and 45 assists for 60 points in 155 regular season games.

Highlighted by the raising of the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship banner, the Everblades 25th Anniversary home opener is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00 pm against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

