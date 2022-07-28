Brett Van Os Returns to Norfolk for 2022-23 Season

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday afternoon that forward Brett Van Os has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Van Os, 26, becomes the tenth player to ink a deal with the Admirals for the upcoming season and the sixth forward to sign joining Ryan Valentini, Kenny Hausinger, Cody Milan, Joe Widmar, and Aidan Brown.

The St. Albert, ALB native recently completed his first season as a professional in which he spent the year with three ECHL clubs. Van Os signed with the Cincinnati Cyclones on October 6, 2021, and played in 17 games, posting 7 points (3g, 4a). On January 2, he was sent to the Rapid City Rush where he ended up playing in 33 games and registered 20 points (8g, 12a).

On March 31, Van Os was traded to Norfolk, along with Elijah Vilio, in exchange for defenseman Kyle Rhodes. He would finish his season with the Admirals playing in eight games and scored his first goal with Norfolk on April 7 against Orlando.

Van Os played four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2017 to 2021. He played in a grand total of 80 games with the Broncos before turning pro last season.

