Rookie Forward Sam Sternschein Returns to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Sam Sternschein for the 2022-2023 season.

Sternschein, 24, joined the Icemen this past March and posted eight points (4g, 4a) in 11 games. In addition, he also made three postseason appearances with the Icemen.

Prior to Jacksonville, Sternschein (pronounced Stern-Shine) concluded his senior season at Boston College where he posted three assists in 24 games. The 6-2, 205-pound rookie forward also played four seasons at Penn State University from 2017-2021, totaling 42 points (28g, 14a) and winning a Big-10 Regular Season Championship in 2020.

From 2015-2017 Sternschein played for the USHL's Tri-City Storm, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Lincoln Stars totaling 47 points (27g, 20a).

Sternschein joins fellow forwards Jake Hamacher, Luke Keenan, Mike Szmatula, Matt Salhany, and Brendan Harris, defensemen Jacob Panetta, Victor Hadfield and Tim Theocharidis as well as goaltender Charles Williams as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season.

