K-Wings' Kohl Schultz Named Bellevue University Scholarship Recipient

SHEWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Kalamazoo assistant coach Kohl Schultz has been named to the third class of recipients of scholarships through Bellevue University, the Official Higher Education Partner of the ECHL.

As part of the recently extended partnership, all ECHL players, officials, staff and employees were eligible to apply for a scholarship to start or finish a bachelor's or graduate degree program of their choice at Bellevue University.

The 2023-24 class of scholarship recipients includes:

Colton Kehler, Player - Idaho Steelheads (Undergraduate Degree)

Josh McKechney, Player - Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Graduate Degree)

Evan Reddick, Referee - ECHL (Graduate Degree)

Kohl Schultz, Assistant Coach - Kalamazoo Wings (Graduate Degree)

Trevor Wohlford, Referee - ECHL (Undergraduate Degree)

"The opportunity to award our players, coaches, officials and front office personnel a Scholarship opportunity through Bellevue University to further their academic career is a key component of development in our League," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The ECHL/Bellevue partnership offers a unique benefit to our personnel to allow them to grow their careers concurrently both on and off the ice through their versatile online programs and prepare for their future."

"Kohl represents the best of our organization, and we couldn't be more thrilled for him to attain his dream of earning his Graduate Degree," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor.

"Working with the ECHL is powerful. The individual aspirations of these players and sports professionals are being met on the ice and in the classroom," said Bellevue University President Mary Hawkins. "We look forward to this ECHL class joining our diverse community of learners and furthering their education with Bellevue University."

