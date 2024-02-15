Liwiski Assigned Back to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that forward Mark Liwiski has been assigned to the Admirals by Manitoba.

Liwiski, 22, made his AHL debut with the Moose on February 3 against the Rockford IceHogs.

The Manitoba native has played in 36 games with the Admirals this season, totaling 16 points (7g, 9a). He registered 193 penalty minutes, which was the highest in the ECHL at the time of his recall.

Liwiski signed a contract with Manitoba in the offseason after playing in 67 games with the Wichita Thunder last season. He totaled 17 points with 192 penalty minutes.

He has joined the Admirals on their current road trip to Portland and is scheduled to be on the ice for practice later today.

