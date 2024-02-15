Steelheads Sign Forward Parker Aucoin to an ECHL Contract

February 15, 2024







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forward Parker Aucoin to an ECHL contract.

Aucoin, 25, comes to Idaho after spending this season at Carleton University (USports) recording 20 points (11G, 9A) in 28 games. Last season he led USports with 24 goals in 24 games while being named to the USports (OUA) First All-Star Team. The 6-foot, 200lb left-handed shooter played four seasons for the Ravens from 2019-24 accumulating 69 points (44G, 25A) in 84 career games.

Prior to heading to USports, the Sturgeon County, AB native played parts of five seasons in the WHL from 2015-19 all with the Tri-City Americans amassing 180 points (88G, 92A) in 262 career games. During his final season in 2018-19 he served as an Alternate Captain for the Americans and finished tied for fifth in the league with 42 goals while being named to the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

After the completion of his junior career, he signed an ECHL contract with the Orlando Solar Bears on Apr. 3, 2019 and played in two games before heading to Carleton University the following year.

Idaho takes on Rapid City tomorrow and Saturday night from The Monument Arena at 7:05 p.m. (MT). Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

