Jake Stevens Claimed off Waivers

February 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie defenseman Jake Stevens has been claimed off of waivers.

In a separate transaction, Ethan Cap has left the team.

Stevens joins the Swamp Rabbits having played 24 games this year with the Orlando Solar Bears. The 6'2", 205-pound defenseman logged a pair of goals and assists for four points in his first full-time season of hockey in "The Sunshine State".

Hailing from Naperville, Ill., Stevens, 27, previously played professionally in the 2021-22 ECHL season following his collegiate career, making his debut with the Iowa Heartlanders. With Iowa, he registered his first career goal and seven helpers in 11 games. Prior to starting his pro career, Stevens played NCAA collegiate hockey with Long Island University for his final season, and St. Lawrence University for the four preceding, logging 149 games, 57 points (11g-46ast), and earning the 2021 ECAC Championship with St. Lawrence. He also played a pair of seasons with the BCHL's Victoria Grizzlies, claiming the league's Top Defenseman Award in 2017.

The Swamp Rabbits return home for another "three-in-three", with the first two games to be played on home ice. Puck drop for the weekend opener on Friday, February 16th, featuring "Outdoors Night" presented by AB Tree, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST from Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Saturday, February 17th, is "Star Wars Night" presented by Champion Comfort Experts against the Atlanta Gladiators, featuring a lightsaber giveaway at the doors with a 7:05 p.m. EST start. The Swamp Rabbits conclude the weekend on Sunday, February 18th, from Gas South Arena for a 3:00 p.m. EST matinee showdown against Atlanta.

