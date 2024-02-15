Defenseman Cody Haiskanen Signs PTO with AHL's San Jose Barracuda

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Cody Haiskanen has signed a PTO with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Haiskanen, 26, was released from his PTO with the Ontario Reign on Tuesday and played in Idaho's 6-3 win in Rapid City finishing plus-four, his first game with the Steelheads since Jan. 3. This is the third PTO the Fargo, ND native has signed this season having played 18 games for the Reign recording three points (1G, 2A) and 27 games for Idaho registering 13 points (2G, 11A) with a plus-15 rating.

Last season the 6-foot-4, 205lb defender was the Co-Winner of the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year (+53) finishing with an even or better rating in 52 of his 61 games where he tallied 29 points (5G, 24A) in 61 games. In his rookie season, he appeared in 19 Kelly Cup Playoff Games registering two points (1G, 1A).

Idaho takes on Rapid City tomorrow and Saturday night from The Monument Arena at 7:05 p.m. (MT).

