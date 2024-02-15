K-Wings Add Rookie Forward Jack Olmstead

February 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that rookie forward Jack Olmstead signed a Standard Player Contract with the team.

Olmstead, 26, joins the K-Wings after starting the 2023-24 season with Åmåls SK of Hockeytvåan (Division 2) in Sweden. The Troy, MI native recorded 28 goals, 29 assists, and 26 penalty minutes in 27 games with the club.

Prior to signing overseas, Olmstead played collegiately at the University of Michigan (2018-20) and Miami University (Ohio) (2020-23). The 5-foot 10-inch, 181-pound lefty-shot totaled nine games played over two seasons for the Wolverines (1g) and 73 games played over three seasons for the RedHawks (8g, 10a, 30 PIM).

Olmstead was also named North American Hockey League (East) MVP and Forward of the Year in 2017-18 after posting 23 goals, 30 assists, and a +12 rating across 58 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights.

