Josh McKechney Named Recipient of ECHL Bellevue University Scholarship

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced in conjunction with the ECHL that Swamp Rabbits forward Josh McKechney has been named a recipient of a scholarship through Bellevue University, the official higher education partner of the league.

With this scholarship, McKechney plans to continue his pursuit of a Master's Degree in Business Administration, as he is currently enrolled with Bellevue University.

"I couldn't be prouder of Josh in receiving this well-deserved opportunity," said Andrew Lord, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach and General Manager. "What most people don't realize is as good a player as Josh is on the ice, he's an even better person off it, and an intelligent young man. Having earned an MBA myself, I understand how important an opportunity this is for Josh when his playing career is finished. I'd like to thank the ECHL and Bellevue University for selecting him. He is an outstanding representative of our organization, and I can only imagine where this takes him down the road."

McKechney is one of five recipients in the third class of ECHL scholarships, joining Idaho Steelheads forward Colton Kehler (Undergraduate Degree), Kalamazoo Wings Assistant Coach Kohl Schultz (Graduate Degree), and ECHL referees Evan Reddick (Graduate Degree) and Trevor Wohlford (Undergraduate Degree).

"This is a huge honor! I'm very thankful and excited for this opportunity," McKechney said of his Bellevue University scholarship. "I want to thank Todd Mackin, Coach Lord, and the Swamp Rabbits for supporting me in this, and helping me attain these goals I have. I'm looking forward to completing my education, and am grateful for the ECHL in providing me with this opportunity."

McKechney graduated from Colgate University in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics.

"The opportunity to award our players, coaches, officials and front office personnel a Scholarship opportunity through Bellevue University to further their academic career is a key component of development in our League," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The ECHL/Bellevue partnership offers a unique benefit to our personnel to allow them to grow their careers concurrently both on and off the ice through their versatile online programs and prepare for their future."

"Working with the ECHL is powerful. The individual aspirations of these players and sports professionals are being met on the ice and in the classroom," said Bellevue University President Mary Hawkins. "We look forward to this ECHL class joining our diverse community of learners and furthering their education with Bellevue University."

