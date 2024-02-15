Fedor Gordeev Returns to Maine

February 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners welcomed back a key member of the 2022-23 team on Thursday, announcing the signing of defenseman Fedor Gordeev. The Russian-born blueliner has spent the first part of this season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

A 25-year-old defenseman from Omsk, Russia, Gordeev joined the Mariners last season while on an American Hockey League contract with the Providence Bruins. He spent the entire season in Maine, appearing in 63 games and leading all Mariners defenseman in goals with 12, while also chipping in 21 assists. He also scored a goal in Game 3 of the Mariners first-round playoff series against the Reading Royals.

The 6'6, 225-pound blueliner started his professional career in the Minnesota Wild organization after being drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017 (5th round, 141st overall). He appeared in seven games for the AHL's Iowa Wild in 2020-21, and 69 games for the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL) in 2021-22.

This season with the KHL's Sibir Novosibirsk, Gordeev has skated in 42 games, scoring two goals and adding five assists. Prior to his pro career, he played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, seeing stints with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Flint Firebirds, and Guelph Storm.

The Mariners host the Norfolk Admirals in a $3 Deweys "Threekend" at the Cross Insurance Arena this Friday (7:15 PM), Saturday (6:00 PM), and Sunday (3:00 PM). Theme nights include Ninja Turtles Night, Wild Blueberries Night (specialty jerseys), and Pride Night (plus a postgame open skate). Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Only limited tickets are available for Saturday's Wild Blueberries Night. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.