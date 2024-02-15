Keoni Texeira Loaned to San Jose

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies defenseman Keoni Texeira(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies defenseman Keoni Texeira has been loaned to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Texeira has 1 goal and 10 assists in 31 games for the Grizzlies this season. Texeira is in his sixth season as a professional. He has previous experience in the AHL's with San Jose (4 games in the 2021-22 season) and 1 game last season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Texeira has played in 324 ECHL games since the start of the 2018-19 season.

The Grizzlies begin a 3 game series against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night for Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

