Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Kabore Dunn

July 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Kabore Dunn for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Dunn started his college career at the University of Maine, where he played from 2020-2022. He played in 29 games with the BCHL's Trail Smoke Eaters in the 2021-22 season, scoring 1 goal and 10 assists. Dunn spent the past two seasons at Lindenwood University, where he scored 19 points (2 goals, 17 assists) in 46 games. Dunn majored in marketing at Lindenwood. Dunn is a native of Mill Bay, British Columbia.

The Grizzlies home opener is on Friday, November 1, 2024 vs Allen. The Grizzlies will be celebrating their 30th season of great hockey in the state of Utah. Ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

