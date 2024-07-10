Lions Add Verdun Native Brushett
July 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have signed Verdun (Quebec) native Ryan Brushett to his first professional contract.
The 6' forward played in the NCAA the previous five seasons. Of particular interest is that he played two years with Lions defenceman Kirby Proctor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Brushett also played two seasons with UMass-Lowell and completed his university career with RPI (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute).
In his final season he amassed 21 points, including six goals, in 37 games.
