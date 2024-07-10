Eric Neiley Signs with Atlanta for the 2024-25 Season

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that veteran forward Eric Neiley has signed an ECHL contract with the club for the 2024-25 season.

Neiley, 32, briefly retired following the 2022-23 season, a campaign in which he notched 44 points (25G, 19A) in 50 games. This past year, Neiley joined head coach Derek Nesbitt behind the bench, serving as an assistant.

"I'm so excited to have Neiley back out there competing again," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "I say that because that's who he is, an absolute competitor. I know he's been gearing up for this for a while now. He's a huge boost for our leadership group, and he's the type of player who can drag your team into a fight when needed through the dog days of the ECHL season. I can't wait to see him back in the paint, scoring hard goals again!"

In 265 games played with the franchise, the Warminster Township, Pennsylvania native places second in goals scored (103), eighth in assists (95), and fifth in points produced (198). Elsewhere in the ECHL, the right-shot forward has suited up for both the Adirondack Thunder (2017-18), and the Jacksonville Icemen (2020-21).

"I'm looking forward to swapping my suits back to skates," Eric Neiley mentioned. "Injuries played a major role in me stopping to play originally, but after a year of rehab and strengthening, I feel better than ever. I can't wait to get back out there, in front of our fans in October, and do whatever I can to help get us back to winning consistently."

Prior to turning pro, Neiley played with Dartmouth College for four seasons, appearing in 129 total games, totaling 94 points (45g-49a). Neiley also played in the American Hockey League, skating with the Providence Bruins on two separate occasions.

The Gladiators begin their season on Saturday, October 19th, at home, against the out-of-division Indy Fuel.

