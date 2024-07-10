Forward Conlan Keenan Returns for Fourth Straight Season

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Conlan Keenan will lace up for the Walleye, marking his fourth consecutive season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Keenan, a native of Rochester, New York, returns to the Pond after he posted career-highs in goals (25) and points (40) while adding his second-best assist total (15) this past season. The 25-year-old spent his season climbing into a multitude of Walleye top-10 lists, as Keenan ranks in the top-10 in games played (7th, 199), goals (9th, 56), shorthanded assists (1st, 4), shots (9th, 423), and plus/minus (8th, + 46). Keenan's two shorthanded assists this season matched many others for the most in a single season.

Keenan has spent the majority of his pro career with the Walleye, tallying 103 points (56G, 47A) over 199 games. Overall, he has played 227 professional games, scoring 112 points (62G, 50A) between Tulsa and Toledo. Prior to his pro career, Keenan played four collegiate seasons at SUNY-Geneseo, accumulating 172 points (86G, 86A) in 110 games as a Knight.

