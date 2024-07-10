Heartlanders Take Merchandise to Next Level, Hiring Coyle as Merchandise Manager

July 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders have named Tony Coyle the team's new Merchandise Manager, President Matt Getz announced. Coyle will be responsible for the management of the Heartlanders Team Store (formerly "The Silo"), maintain the Heartlanders' Online Team Store and collaborate with the team's marketing department and equipment manager to create unique merchandise opportunities for Heartlanders fans.

Coyle will be responsible for revamping the selection and experience when shopping at the Heartlanders Team Store. Additionally, he will develop strategies to make specialized merchandise and game-used items more-readily available for fans.

Purchase items from the Heartlanders Online Team Store here, or visit the team store at 200 E. 9th Street, Suite 201, Coralville, Iowa, located between the Iowa Athletic Club and the Antique Car Museum of Iowa.

Coyle most recently worked as a beer sales lead at Molson Coors Beverage Company. Originally from Cascade, Iowa, Coyle earned his Associate's Degree in Marketing Management from Kirkwood Community College in 2010 and is a Cascade High School graduate.

"I'm thrilled to come back to Iowa for this opportunity," Coyle said. "I lived in the area a few years ago and moving back with my family has always been a goal. As the merchandise manager, I take pride in having our fans wear the Heartlanders logo and show their support of the team around town. Thank you to Matt Getz and the entire organization for welcoming me with open arms and making my first few days back in Iowa amazing."

"When I became President, revitalizing our merchandising operations was something that needed immediate attention," Getz said. "Last season, we re-opened the on-site team store, brought in new merchandise, and launched an online store, but all we really did was put a bandage on an injury that required a tourniquet. I'm ecstatic to have a member of our team that will focus exclusively on the selection, design, development, and marketing of merchandise as opposed to it being a secondary focus for someone else on our staff. In the interview process, Tony had some fantastic - and new - ideas that I believe our fans will really enjoy, and I'm excited to see what else he comes up with as we put forth a more concerted effort to build brand recognition for the Iowa Heartlanders."

Full-season tickets are currently on sale, and deposits can be placed for partial season plans, group outings, birthday parties, suites and the United Iowa Financial Party Plaza. Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

Stay tuned to Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) for upcoming theme night announcements and promotional calendar updates. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.