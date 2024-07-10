Flash Gorniak Returning to Fort Wayne

July 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that forward Jack "the Flash" Gorniak has re-signed for a second season in Fort Wayne. The club also inked deals with rookie forwards Filip Fornåå Svensson and Nick Deakin-Poot.

Gorniak, 24, skated in 65 games last season with the Komets and quickly became one the league's best penalty killers. The Montreal Canadiens draft pick finished the season tied for the most shorthanded points in the league with three goals and three assists on his way to completing his rookie season with 25 total points (9g, 16a).

"Jack is the very definition of a grinder, so re-signing him was a big priority," Head Coach Jesse Kallechy said. "He showed that he is one of the fastest skaters in the league, and that speed created many offensive opportunities last season, especially when shorthanded."

Fornåå Svensson, 25, played the last two seasons at UMass-Lowell, appearing in 63 games, scoring 11 goals and 10 assists. The 6'4 forward's best college season came during the 2021-22 season while playing for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, where he scored nine goals and added 16 assists in 34 games.

Deakin-Poot, 25, will turn pro after three seasons at Acadia University. The 223-pound forward suited up for 72 games for the Axemen, scoring 14 goals and 17 assists. Before his college career, the 6'5 lefty played in 239 games in the OHL and QMJHL, collecting 43 goals and 47 assists for 90 total points.

Keep checking Komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.