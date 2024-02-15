Goaltender Jared Moe Signs PTO with AHL's Tucson Roadrunners

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Jared Moe has signed a PTO with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Moe, 24, recorded a career high 40 saves yesterday in Idaho's 6-3 win at Rapid City and has appeared in 12 games for the Steelheads this season posting a (7-3-1) record with a 3.36 goals against average and .897 save percentage.

The New Prague, MN native has now signed four AHL PTO's this season, second with Tucson, but has not appeared in any game action in the AHL.

Tucson signed PTO Feb. 15

Tucson signed PTO Oct.12 - Released Nov. 4

Texas signed PTO Dec. 18 - Released Dec. 22

Texas Signed PTO Dec. 37 - Released Jan. 12

The 6-foot-4, 220lb netminder began the season in NHL Training Camp with the Arizona Coyotes after completing a four-year collegiate career, two years at the University of Minnesota and two years at the University of Wisconsin. He was originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, sixth round, #184 overall.

Idaho takes on Rapid City tomorrow and Saturday night from The Monument Arena at 7:05 p.m. (MT). Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

