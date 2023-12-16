K-Wings Down Fuel in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-12-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used timely goals, crucial penalty kills, stellar goaltending, and a whole lot of grit to beat the Indy Fuel (9-10-3-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, 3-2.

David Keefer (5) scored the game-winner just 41 ticks into the third period with a snipe off the rush. Chaz Reddekopp (3) sprung Keefer with a gorgeous stretch pass from his own zone to put Kalamazoo up 3-0.

Ayden MacDonald (2) opened the scoring with a tap-in from the high crease at the 3:28 mark of the second period. MacDonald crashed the back pipe to put away the puck that was beautifully thrown in front by Drake Pilon (2) after his own gritty hustle play to keep the puck alive. Justin Taylor (4) picked up the secondary assist the goal.

Tanner Sorenson (4) made it 2-0 by creating traffic in front and tipping in a Jay Keranen (1) shot from the point at the 14:27 mark. Keranen, playing in his first professional game, picked up his first pro point with the helper while Erik Bradford (19) notched the secondary assist.

Indy made things interesting with third period goals at the 2:46 (PP) and 11:36 marks before the Kalamazoo penalty kill shut the door with a huge 6-on-4 standdown as time expired.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (9-8-0-0) made 24 saves, two of which so impressive they completely fooled the Indy crowd, and goal horn, in the victory.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 26-19.

The K-Wings have now won five of their last six games.

