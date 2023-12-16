K-Wings Down Fuel in Indy
December 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-12-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used timely goals, crucial penalty kills, stellar goaltending, and a whole lot of grit to beat the Indy Fuel (9-10-3-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, 3-2.
David Keefer (5) scored the game-winner just 41 ticks into the third period with a snipe off the rush. Chaz Reddekopp (3) sprung Keefer with a gorgeous stretch pass from his own zone to put Kalamazoo up 3-0.
Ayden MacDonald (2) opened the scoring with a tap-in from the high crease at the 3:28 mark of the second period. MacDonald crashed the back pipe to put away the puck that was beautifully thrown in front by Drake Pilon (2) after his own gritty hustle play to keep the puck alive. Justin Taylor (4) picked up the secondary assist the goal.
Tanner Sorenson (4) made it 2-0 by creating traffic in front and tipping in a Jay Keranen (1) shot from the point at the 14:27 mark. Keranen, playing in his first professional game, picked up his first pro point with the helper while Erik Bradford (19) notched the secondary assist.
Indy made things interesting with third period goals at the 2:46 (PP) and 11:36 marks before the Kalamazoo penalty kill shut the door with a huge 6-on-4 standdown as time expired.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (9-8-0-0) made 24 saves, two of which so impressive they completely fooled the Indy crowd, and goal horn, in the victory.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 26-19.
The K-Wings have now won five of their last six games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 16, 2023
- K-Wings Down Fuel in Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Teddy Bears Fly, But Walleye Best Heartlanders Saturday - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Taken Down by Thunder 4-1 in Glens Falls - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Best the Cyclones in West Virginia - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Blachman Scores Twice In 4-1 Win Over Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Collect 5,875 Teddy Bears in Front of Sellout Crowd on Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Gauthier Shines in 3-0 Shutout of Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Richardson Shines with 44 Saves, First Place Rabbits Rally in Comeback Win Over Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Sneak Past Icemen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Drop Mariners 3-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Missed Opportunites Burn Mariners in Loss to Growlers - Maine Mariners
- Tough Week for the Lions Comes to a Close - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Admirals Finish off Spectacular Week with Series Sweep of Trois-Rivières - Norfolk Admirals
- Icemen Add Experienced Forward Jerry D'Amigo - Jacksonville Icemen
- Reign Recall Jacob Ingham from Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - December 16 - ECHL
- Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley, Gahagen Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: December 16 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Partnering with Children's Mercy for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen Rally Again to Earn a 3-2 Road Win at Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.