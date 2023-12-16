Reign Recall Jacob Ingham from Greenville

December 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today the following transaction presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving:

Goaltender Jacob Ingham has been recalled from Greenville the Ontario Reign (AHL)

Ingham, 23, earns his first recall of the season amidst an ECHL-best start of 11-2 over his first 14 appearances with the Swamp Rabbits. The Barrie, Ontario native departs for the AHL having won his last seven appearances and recording a 2.64 goals-against average and a .920 save-percentage this season.

Drafted by the Kings in the sixth round, 175th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft, Ingham has spent his entire professional playing career within the organization, making appearances for both the Reign and the Swamp Rabbits since the 2020-21 season.

In 43 career games with the Swamp Rabbits, Ingham is 24-15-2-1 with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .908 save-percentage.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.