Missed Opportunites Burn Mariners in Loss to Growlers

December 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Newfoundland Growlers used a trio of unanswered goals and a strong penalty kill to rally over the Maine Mariners, 3-1 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners' struggled to generate momentum despite numerous power play chances, particularly in the second period.

A physical opening frame posited a pair of power play opportunities for each team. Working on their second attempt, the Mariners cashed in at 16:37 to grab the first lead. Brooklyn Kalmikov drove wide down the left wing, centered a pass to Chase Zieky. After a save by Growler netminder Luke Cavallin, Adam Mechura buried the rebound for his seventh goal of the season and a 1-0 Mariners advantage.

Newfoundland tied the game less than five minutes into the second period when Alex Koopmeiners wristed him his first professional goal at 4:59. The penalty minutes continued to mount, giving Maine a 5-on-3, but they failed to capitalize, and allowed a shorthanded goal by Neil Shea to put Newfoundland ahead at 8:42. The Mariners had another golden chance when Isaac Johnson's slew foot gave them a five minute power play late in the period, but the Growlers killed it off and led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

The Mariners got into late penalty trouble in the third, taking a too many men on the ice infraction, followed by a delay of game, and Todd Skirving sealed the game with an empty net goal at 19:09. Cavallin made 33 saves while Brad Arvanitis played well in the losing effort, stopping 27 of 29 Growlers shots.

The Mariners (8-10-2-0) finish the weekend by hosting the Adirondack Thunder tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings. Fans are invited to throw new stuffed animal donations onto the ice following the first Mariners goal, benefitting Marine Toys for Tots and the Holden Police Department. Sunday's game also features a winter beanie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Martin's Point Health Care and a postgame open skate with Santa Claus.

Further promotional information, schedules, and single game tickets can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com. Fans can also purchase single game tickets at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Group discounts and ticket packages are available through the Maine Mariners front office by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

ECHL Stories from December 16, 2023

