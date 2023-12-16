Growlers Drop Mariners 3-1
December 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers knocked off the Maine Mariners 3-1 on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena.
Alex Koopmeiners, Neil Shea and Todd Skirving provided the goals for Newfoundland while Luke Cavallin made 33 stops at the other end for his fifth straight victory.
Newfoundland enjoy 10 days off before their next game in Trois-Rivières on December 27.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - L. Cavallin
2. NFL - A. Koopmeiners
3. MNE - A. Mechura
