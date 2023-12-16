ECHL Transactions - December 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 16, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Michael Knaub, F

Jacksonville:

Carson MacKinnon, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve

Add Brandon Kasel, G added as EBUG

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Utica

Delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Colton Kalezic, F activated from reserve

Delete Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)

Fort Wayne:

Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Luke Richardson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled by Ontario

Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Delete Bryan Thomson, G placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Michael Knaub, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F signed contract

Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Jay Keranen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve

Add Connor Doherty, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Alex Koopmeiners, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nolan Dillingham, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Sean Kelly, G added as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Ryan Cox, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Patrick Newell, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from reserve

Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Bryce Montgomery, D placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Harper, F placed on reserve

Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from reserve

Delete Ty Smilanic, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Gage Alexander, G activated from Injured Reserve

Utah:

Add J.C. Campagna, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Joey Cipollone, F activated from reserve

Add John Copeland, D activated from reserve

Add Joe Spagnoli, G added as EBUG

Delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Pivonka, F placed on reserve

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG

