ECHL Transactions - December 16
December 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 16, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Michael Knaub, F
Jacksonville:
Carson MacKinnon, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve
Add Brandon Kasel, G added as EBUG
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G recalled by Utica
Delete Tristan Ashbrook, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Fossier, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Colton Kalezic, F activated from reserve
Delete Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)
Fort Wayne:
Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Luke Richardson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled by Ontario
Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Delete Bryan Thomson, G placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Michael Knaub, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jerry D'Amigo, F signed contract
Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Jay Keranen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve
Add Connor Doherty, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Alex Koopmeiners, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nolan Dillingham, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Sean Kelly, G added as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Ryan Cox, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Patrick Newell, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from reserve
Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Bryce Montgomery, D placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Harper, F placed on reserve
Delete Reid Cooper, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from reserve
Delete Ty Smilanic, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Gage Alexander, G activated from Injured Reserve
Utah:
Add J.C. Campagna, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve
Delete Jarrett Lee, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Joey Cipollone, F activated from reserve
Add John Copeland, D activated from reserve
Add Joe Spagnoli, G added as EBUG
Delete Andrei Bakanov, F placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Pivonka, F placed on reserve
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG
