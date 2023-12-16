Nailers Best the Cyclones in West Virginia

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones fell in their first visit to West Virginia this season 3-0 at the WesBanco Arena. Cincy moves to 1-2-0-0 this season against the Nailers and finishes off the week with four of a possible six points.

* Following a scoreless first period, the Nailers broke the ice with two goals from defensemen. Davis Bunz and Justin Lee each scored off passes from behind the net.

* In the 3rd period, Dillon Hamaliuk converted on a deflection that came from David Drake's point shot for a 3-0 lead. Olof Lindbom finished the night with 24 saves, while Wheeling's Taylor Gauthier earned a 32-save shutout.

Up next, Cincinnati welcomes Wheeling to town next Friday night December 22nd. Puck drop is slated for 7:30pm ET and the first 3,000 fans inside the Heritage Bank Center will walk away with a Cyclones nutcracker.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

