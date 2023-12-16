Icemen Add Experienced Forward Jerry D'Amigo

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Jerry D'Amigo.

D'Amigo, 32, joins the Icemen after spending the previous two seasons in Germany's top professional league (DEL) recording 33 points split in stints with the Frankfurt Lions and Dusseldorf EG. He also played two additional seasons in the DEL with Ingolstadt ERC (2018-2020) to bring his DEL point total to 98 points in 177 games.

D'Amigo brings a wealth of high-level playing experience to the Icemen roster, having appeared in 31 NHL games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs (2013-14) and the Buffalo Sabres in 2014-15 season.

In addition, the 5-10, 200-pound winger has totaled 168 points (78g, 90a) in 361 career AHL games in stints with the Toronto Marlies, Rochester Americans, Springfield Falcons and Colorado Eagles. D'Amigo has also proven to be a big contributor in the playoffs, recording 36 points (15g, 21a) in 40 AHL Playoffs contests.

During the 2020-21 season, D'Amigo logged 26 points (10g, 16a) in 52 ECHL games with the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Binghamton, New York resident was selected by the Toronto Maple Leads in the 6th round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

The Icemen are back on home ice tonight as they play host to the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV

