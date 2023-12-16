Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley, Gahagen Recalled to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Reading to Lehigh Valley.

Millman, 22, has appeared in eight games for the Royals this season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman recorded a goal for one point, four penalty minutes and a -5 rating with the Royals across his appearances in the season opening series against the Newfoundland Growlers on October 20-22, two-game series against the Maine Mariners on November 24 and 25, as well as games against the Trois-Rivières Lions on December 8, and Worcester Railers on December 15.

With Lehigh Valley, Millman has recorded four points (4a), four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in nine games. The London, Ontario native was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Royals travel to Norfolk, VA for a three-game series with the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:05 pm, Friday, December 22 at 7:05 pm, and Saturday, December 23 at 6:05 pm at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home to host the Worcester Railers in a three-game series beginning on December 29 for their Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care.

