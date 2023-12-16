Blachman Scores Twice In 4-1 Win Over Railers

GLENS FALLS - Nico Blachman scored twice as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers from Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday night, 4-1, in front of 3,841.

Patrick Grasso opened the scoring and ignited the Teddy Bear Toss just 4:59 into the game. Grant Jozefek set up Grasso and he beat goaltender Henrik Tikkanen on a two-on-one rush for his 10th goal of the year with assists from Jozefek and Ryan Smith.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead as Nico Blachman cleaned up a rebound in front of the net for his second of the year. The shot by Ryan Smith came out to Blachman and he lifted it by Henrik Tikkanen at 15:01 of the first period. Smith and Jace Isley were given the assists, and the Thunder took the 2-0 lead into the intermission.

Blachman scored his second of the night 15:23 into the second period to give the Thunder a 3-0 lead. Erik Middendorf found Blachman at the top of the circle and his shot beat Tikkanen for his second of the game and third of the year. Assists were awarded to Middendorf and Darian Skeoch and Adirondack took the three-goal lead into the third.

In the third period, Joey Cipollone tipped a shot in from the point to get Worcester on the board. The goal was Cipollone's first of the year at 2:02 of the third and the Thunder lead decreased to 3-1.

Ryan Smith gave Adirondack a 4-1 lead at 11:43 of the third period. After hitting the post on a breakaway shot, the puck went off the Railers defenseman and into the net. The goal was Smith's 11th of the season from Colin Felix and the three-goal lead held up as the final score.

Vinnie Purpura stopped 21 of 22 shots in the victory.

