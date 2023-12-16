Mavericks Partnering with Children's Mercy for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game

December 16, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - One of the most fun and unique events on the Kansas City sports calendar is here as the Mavericks are hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss game tonight at 6:00 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

In partnership with Children's Mercy Kansas City, a fun hockey tradition is hours away. Immediately following the first Mavericks goal during tonight's game, all fans in attendance are encouraged to throw teddy bears onto the ice with all new and tagged stuffed animals donated to Children's Mercy Kansas City, with the remainder going to Operation Breakthrough and The Salvation Army.

A packed house is expected at Cable Dahmer Arena tonight for this event.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks Teddy Bear Toss Game

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

WHEN: Tonight, December 16, 6 PM.

Limited tickets remain for Kansas City's hidden gem. Single game and season tickets are still available at kcmavericks.com or 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.